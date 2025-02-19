Kane Williamson Breaks Six-Year ODI Streak of Avoiding Single-Digit Scores

In an unexpected turn during the ICC Champions Trophy opener against Pakistan, New Zealand's renowned batter Kane Williamson ended his impressive six-year streak of avoiding single-digit scores in one-day internationals.

Despite his usual reliability, Williamson was unable to stabilize the innings after coming to bat at 39/1. He was dismissed, caught behind on a delivery by Naseem Shah, for a mere single in two balls. This marked his first single-digit ODI score since January 5, 2019, when he faced Sri Lanka.

Over the years, between these two low scores, Williamson displayed remarkable consistency, scoring 1,775 runs across 38 matches at an average of 61.20, alongside achieving three centuries and 12 half-centuries. His notable contributions included being named the 'Player of the Tournament' in the 2019 Cricket World Cup. Meanwhile, Pakistan's skipper Mohammad Rizwan opted to field first after winning the toss.

(With inputs from agencies.)