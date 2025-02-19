Left Menu

Kane Williamson Breaks Six-Year ODI Streak of Avoiding Single-Digit Scores

New Zealand's Kane Williamson ends his six-year streak of avoiding single-digit scores in ODIs during the ICC Champions Trophy opener against Pakistan. The acclaimed batter was dismissed for just one run, marking his first single-digit score since January 2019. In between these single-digit scores, Williamson has amassed 1,775 runs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 18:21 IST
Kane Williamson. (Photo- Blackcaps X/@BLACKCAPS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

In an unexpected turn during the ICC Champions Trophy opener against Pakistan, New Zealand's renowned batter Kane Williamson ended his impressive six-year streak of avoiding single-digit scores in one-day internationals.

Despite his usual reliability, Williamson was unable to stabilize the innings after coming to bat at 39/1. He was dismissed, caught behind on a delivery by Naseem Shah, for a mere single in two balls. This marked his first single-digit ODI score since January 5, 2019, when he faced Sri Lanka.

Over the years, between these two low scores, Williamson displayed remarkable consistency, scoring 1,775 runs across 38 matches at an average of 61.20, alongside achieving three centuries and 12 half-centuries. His notable contributions included being named the 'Player of the Tournament' in the 2019 Cricket World Cup. Meanwhile, Pakistan's skipper Mohammad Rizwan opted to field first after winning the toss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

