India's Resurgence: Triumph Over World Champions Germany

India triumphed over world champions Germany with a 1-0 victory in their FIH Pro League match, showcasing notable improvement. Gurjant Singh scored the decisive field goal early in the game. Despite Germany's late attempts to equalize, India's defense held strong, reflecting their strategic resilience and determination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 19-02-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 19:32 IST
In a striking comeback, India defeated world champions Germany 1-0 in the FIH Pro League match at the Kalinga Stadium. This victory, driven by Gurjant Singh's early field goal, marked a significant improvement for India after their initial 4-1 loss to Germany.

From the outset, India displayed a more purposeful and aggressive play, seizing control for much of the match. Although Germany mounted a robust challenge in the final quarter, India's defense was resolute, successfully neutralizing Germany's seven penalty corner attempts.

India's high press strategy unsettled Germany, proving effective as they took advantage of every opportunity to keep the pressure on their opponents. Despite having only two penalty corners and missing both, India's tactical play secured them a deserving win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

