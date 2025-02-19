India's Resurgence: Triumph Over World Champions Germany

In a striking comeback, India defeated world champions Germany 1-0 in the FIH Pro League match at the Kalinga Stadium. This victory, driven by Gurjant Singh's early field goal, marked a significant improvement for India after their initial 4-1 loss to Germany.

From the outset, India displayed a more purposeful and aggressive play, seizing control for much of the match. Although Germany mounted a robust challenge in the final quarter, India's defense was resolute, successfully neutralizing Germany's seven penalty corner attempts.

India's high press strategy unsettled Germany, proving effective as they took advantage of every opportunity to keep the pressure on their opponents. Despite having only two penalty corners and missing both, India's tactical play secured them a deserving win.

