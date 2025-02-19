Left Menu

Munuera's Whistle and Woes: Bellingham Incident Sparks Controversy

Referee José Luis Munuera is under scrutiny following a media report that claims he has business ties to Spanish league officials. The controversy erupted after Munuera sent off Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham, prompting widespread backlash. The Spanish federation is investigating the claims, halting Munuera’s officiating duties temporarily.

Referee José Luis Munuera finds himself at the center of controversy after giving Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham a red card. The incident has sparked media furor, particularly from Madrid fans, escalating into claims about Munuera's alleged business ties within the league.

Amidst the allegations, the Spanish soccer federation has paused Munuera's officiating duties pending an investigation. The suspension arises from a report by El Español, suggesting Munuera's links to Talentus Sports Speakers may compromise his neutrality in league affairs.

Munuera has vehemently denied the allegations, stating he has never financially profited from any sports institution. Meanwhile, La Liga president Javier Tebas stood by the federation's decision but clarified that no business relations exist between the league and Talentus Sports Speakers.

