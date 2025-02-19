Left Menu

India Eyes Champions Trophy Glory Despite Bumrah's Absence

BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla remains optimistic about India's chances in the ICC Champions Trophy despite star pacer Jasprit Bumrah being sidelined due to injury. The tournament kicks off with India facing Bangladesh, Pakistan, and New Zealand, with matches hosted in Dubai under a hybrid model.

Rajeev Shukla, the BCCI vice-president. (Photo- ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Board of Control for Cricket in India's vice-president, Rajeev Shukla, expressed confidence on Wednesday that Team India will secure victory in the ICC Champions Trophy, even in the absence of key fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who is out due to a lower back injury.

India's campaign in the Champions Trophy will initiate with a match against Bangladesh in Dubai on February 19, continuing with high-stakes games against Pakistan on February 23 and New Zealand on March 2, as part of a hybrid model that sees India playing all its matches in the UAE.

Despite the setback of losing Bumrah, his replacement, young pacer Harshit Rana, joins the squad. Spinner Varun Chakravarthy, having impressed with performances against England, strengthens the team. Meanwhile, young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, initially part of the main squad, has been placed in non-travelling reserves after an underwhelming ODI debut.

(With inputs from agencies.)

