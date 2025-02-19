India Eyes Champions Trophy Glory Despite Bumrah's Absence

The Board of Control for Cricket in India's vice-president, Rajeev Shukla, expressed confidence on Wednesday that Team India will secure victory in the ICC Champions Trophy, even in the absence of key fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who is out due to a lower back injury.

India's campaign in the Champions Trophy will initiate with a match against Bangladesh in Dubai on February 19, continuing with high-stakes games against Pakistan on February 23 and New Zealand on March 2, as part of a hybrid model that sees India playing all its matches in the UAE.

Despite the setback of losing Bumrah, his replacement, young pacer Harshit Rana, joins the squad. Spinner Varun Chakravarthy, having impressed with performances against England, strengthens the team. Meanwhile, young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, initially part of the main squad, has been placed in non-travelling reserves after an underwhelming ODI debut.

