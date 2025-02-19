Shanghai Port Hopes to Advance Amid Shandong's Withdrawal
Shanghai Port fell 2-0 to Yokohama F Marinos but may still progress to the Asian Champions League Elite 16 after Shandong Taishan's tournament withdrawal due to health issues. The decision affects standings and match pairings, with the Asian Football Confederation set to determine the final league table.
Shanghai Port suffered a 2-0 defeat to Yokohama F Marinos on Wednesday. Despite the loss, the Chinese Super League team could still advance to the last 16 of the Asian Champions League Elite. This comes after Shandong Taishan exited the competition earlier that day.
Second-half goals by Asahi Uenaka and Jun Amano clinched victory for Steve Holland's squad at Pudong Stadium. Shandong's withdrawal due to team health issues, announced by the Asian Football Confederation, means their results have been annulled, increasing uncertainty over the league standings and match-ups.
The omission of Shandong's performances affects the Swiss league system used this season, complicating the rankings and potential pairings for the next stage of the competition. The AFC will determine the final outcome, with matches scheduled for March. Meanwhile, Yokohama's decisive performance underscored the competitive spirit despite the off-field complications.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sports Headlines: Cousins' Health, Halep’s Farewell, and More
Trump's Executive Order Critiques Transgender Inclusion in Women's Sports
Game Changers: Major Moves and Surprises in the World of Sports
India's Rising Stars: A Spotlight on Minor Sports at National Games
Spectacular Sports: Trades, Triumphs, and Tales