Shanghai Port suffered a 2-0 defeat to Yokohama F Marinos on Wednesday. Despite the loss, the Chinese Super League team could still advance to the last 16 of the Asian Champions League Elite. This comes after Shandong Taishan exited the competition earlier that day.

Second-half goals by Asahi Uenaka and Jun Amano clinched victory for Steve Holland's squad at Pudong Stadium. Shandong's withdrawal due to team health issues, announced by the Asian Football Confederation, means their results have been annulled, increasing uncertainty over the league standings and match-ups.

The omission of Shandong's performances affects the Swiss league system used this season, complicating the rankings and potential pairings for the next stage of the competition. The AFC will determine the final outcome, with matches scheduled for March. Meanwhile, Yokohama's decisive performance underscored the competitive spirit despite the off-field complications.

