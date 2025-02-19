Left Menu

Shanghai Port Hopes to Advance Amid Shandong's Withdrawal

Shanghai Port fell 2-0 to Yokohama F Marinos but may still progress to the Asian Champions League Elite 16 after Shandong Taishan's tournament withdrawal due to health issues. The decision affects standings and match pairings, with the Asian Football Confederation set to determine the final league table.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 20:10 IST
Shanghai Port Hopes to Advance Amid Shandong's Withdrawal

Shanghai Port suffered a 2-0 defeat to Yokohama F Marinos on Wednesday. Despite the loss, the Chinese Super League team could still advance to the last 16 of the Asian Champions League Elite. This comes after Shandong Taishan exited the competition earlier that day.

Second-half goals by Asahi Uenaka and Jun Amano clinched victory for Steve Holland's squad at Pudong Stadium. Shandong's withdrawal due to team health issues, announced by the Asian Football Confederation, means their results have been annulled, increasing uncertainty over the league standings and match-ups.

The omission of Shandong's performances affects the Swiss league system used this season, complicating the rankings and potential pairings for the next stage of the competition. The AFC will determine the final outcome, with matches scheduled for March. Meanwhile, Yokohama's decisive performance underscored the competitive spirit despite the off-field complications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025