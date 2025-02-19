Young Tigresses Roar to Victory in Pink Ladies Youth Cup
The Indian U-20 women's football team kicked off their Pink Ladies Youth Cup journey with a 2-1 victory over Jordan. Trailing from a penalty, Lhingdeikim and Pooja turned the game around. Upcoming matches include clashes against Hong Kong and Russia. Coach Alexandersson continues his winning streak.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Manavgat | Updated: 19-02-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 20:50 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
The Indian U-20 women's football team commenced their Pink Ladies Youth Cup campaign with an electrifying 2-1 triumph over Jordan on Wednesday.
Despite trailing 1-0 after Jinan Said converted a penalty in the 35th minute, the Young Tigresses showcased resilience as Lhingdeikim and Pooja netted goals in the 63rd and 77th minutes, respectively, clinching the win.
With two more matches lined up against Hong Kong on February 22 and Russia on February 25, coach Joakim Alexandersson aims to extend his successful run, having secured previous victories with India's senior team against the Maldives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement