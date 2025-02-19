Left Menu

Wicketkeeper Woes and Pace Problems: Sarandeep Singh Criticizes India's Strategy

Former spinner Sarandeep Singh criticizes India's preference for KL Rahul as wicketkeeper over Rishabh Pant in the ODI format ahead of the Champions Trophy. He also expresses concern over India's pace attack's performance in the series against England, highlighting the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and mixed performances by other pacers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 21:04 IST
Sarandeep Singh (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As India gears up for its Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh in Dubai, former spinner Sarandeep Singh has raised eyebrows over the team management's decision to prefer KL Rahul as wicketkeeper instead of Rishabh Pant. Rahul took over the gloves during their recent ODI series sweep against England, pushing Pant out of his usual role and batting position.

Despite a spirited 40 from 29 balls in the third ODI, Rahul's contributions with the bat were largely lukewarm, overshadowed by a string of errors behind the stumps, inviting criticism from fans. Head coach Gautam Gambhir still backs Rahul as India's top wicketkeeper choice, but Sarandeep questions Rahul's fit as a batter in the playing XI and stresses Pant's left-handed batting advantage.

Beyond wicketkeeping, Sarandeep casts doubt over India's pace strategy. With Jasprit Bumrah absent, rookies and veterans like Harshit Rana and Mohammed Shami have struggled for impact. Harshit took wickets but leaked runs, while Shami couldn't break through despite his skillful seam work. Arshdeep Singh, despite impressive figures, lacked opportunities. Sarandeep insists Shami's performance is crucial if India aims to bring home the trophy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

