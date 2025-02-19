Wicketkeeper Woes and Pace Problems: Sarandeep Singh Criticizes India's Strategy

As India gears up for its Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh in Dubai, former spinner Sarandeep Singh has raised eyebrows over the team management's decision to prefer KL Rahul as wicketkeeper instead of Rishabh Pant. Rahul took over the gloves during their recent ODI series sweep against England, pushing Pant out of his usual role and batting position.

Despite a spirited 40 from 29 balls in the third ODI, Rahul's contributions with the bat were largely lukewarm, overshadowed by a string of errors behind the stumps, inviting criticism from fans. Head coach Gautam Gambhir still backs Rahul as India's top wicketkeeper choice, but Sarandeep questions Rahul's fit as a batter in the playing XI and stresses Pant's left-handed batting advantage.

Beyond wicketkeeping, Sarandeep casts doubt over India's pace strategy. With Jasprit Bumrah absent, rookies and veterans like Harshit Rana and Mohammed Shami have struggled for impact. Harshit took wickets but leaked runs, while Shami couldn't break through despite his skillful seam work. Arshdeep Singh, despite impressive figures, lacked opportunities. Sarandeep insists Shami's performance is crucial if India aims to bring home the trophy.

(With inputs from agencies.)