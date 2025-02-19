Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Junior Nationals: Power-Lifting Claims Young Gold Medallist

Seventeen-year-old Yashtika Acharya, a female power-lifting gold medallist, was tragically killed during training when a 270-kg barbell fell on her neck in Bikaner, Rajasthan. The accident occurred during a gym session supervised by her trainer, who also suffered minor injuries. Her family has not filed any legal complaints.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 19-02-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 21:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident has claimed the life of 17-year-old Yashtika Acharya, a promising talent in the world of power-lifting. The young gold medallist from the Junior National Games died in Rajasthan's Bikaner district on Tuesday after a 270-kg exercise rod fell on her neck during practice.

Authorities report that the incident occurred under the supervision of her trainer, who sustained minor injuries. The weight unexpectedly gave way, causing fatal injuries to Acharya's neck. She was rushed to the hospital immediately, but doctors were unable to save her, declaring her dead upon arrival.

A former champion, Yashtika achieved notable acclaim in October last year by winning the gold medal in the National Bench Press Championship in Goa in the Sub Junior 84kg category. Despite the magnitude of the tragedy, no legal action has been taken by the family, as police handed over her body after conducting a post-mortem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

