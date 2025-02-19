Left Menu

Heartbreak on Home Turf: Indian Women's Hockey Team Falls to Spain

The Indian women's hockey team suffered a narrow 0-1 defeat against Spain in the return leg of the FIH Pro League, with Segu Marta scoring the winning goal. Despite multiple penalty corners, the Indian team was unable to capitalize, marking their second consecutive loss to Spain after a 3-4 defeat earlier.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 19-02-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 21:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Indian women's hockey team faced a narrow defeat in their FIH Pro League match against Spain, with the final score standing at 0-1. The game took place at the Kalinga Stadium on Wednesday.

In the match's decisive moment, Segu Marta scored the only goal, a field effort in the 49th minute, leaving Indian supporters disheartened. This marked India's second loss to Spain within the week, having previously fallen 3-4 in the series' first encounter on Tuesday.

Throughout the match, Spain dominated with nine penalty corners compared to India's two, showcasing their strategic advantage on the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

