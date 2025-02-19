Heartbreak on Home Turf: Indian Women's Hockey Team Falls to Spain

The Indian women's hockey team faced a narrow defeat in their FIH Pro League match against Spain, with the final score standing at 0-1. The game took place at the Kalinga Stadium on Wednesday.

In the match's decisive moment, Segu Marta scored the only goal, a field effort in the 49th minute, leaving Indian supporters disheartened. This marked India's second loss to Spain within the week, having previously fallen 3-4 in the series' first encounter on Tuesday.

Throughout the match, Spain dominated with nine penalty corners compared to India's two, showcasing their strategic advantage on the field.

