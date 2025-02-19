Left Menu

Thrilling Victories and Record-Breaking Feats at National Paralympic Athletics Championship

The National Paralympic Athletics Championship witnessed stunning performances as Deepthi Jeevanji clinched gold in the women's 400m T20, and Soman Rana stunned Hokato Sema in the men's F57 shot put. Multiple athletes delivered remarkable efforts, securing top spots in various categories and showcasing exceptional athletic prowess.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 19-02-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 21:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National Paralympic Athletics Championship, held on Wednesday, saw captivating performances and surprise victories. Leading the charge was Deepthi Jeevanji, who claimed gold in the women's 400m T20 category with a time of 57.85 seconds. Her victory reaffirmed her prowess, building on her reputation as a reigning world champion.

In a fierce men's F57 shot put competition, Soman Rana outdid himself to oust Paris Games gold medallist Hokato Sema, securing the top podium spot with a throw of 14.42 meters. Rana's remarkable feat against a Paralympic champion was a highlight of the event.

Meanwhile, Vikas from Haryana leaped to victory with 6.75 meters in the men's long jump T45/T46/T47 finals. The championship further saw dominant displays in categories from the likes of Haryana's athletes, highlighting the region's formidable reputation in para-athletics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

