Indian Women's Hockey Team Falls Short: Spanish Victory Seals the Deal

The Indian women's hockey team faced a narrow defeat, conceding a single goal in the final quarter to Spain during the FIH Pro League match at the Kalinga Stadium. Despite their efforts, the Indian team couldn't capitalize on their opportunities, including two penalty corners.

Spain dominated the penalty corner count with nine but only managed to break through in the 49th minute, courtesy of a field goal by captain Segu Marta. The Indian side, although appearing more offensive in the second quarter, struggled to find the net against a determined Spanish defense.

This loss marked India's second successive defeat to Spain, following their 3-4 loss in the first leg. Spain's victory continued their four-game winning streak, showcasing their consistency and form in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)