Ferrari's SF-25: A New Era for Formula One with Hamilton and Leclerc Leading the Charge

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc unveiled Ferrari's 2025 Formula One car, the SF-25, at Fiorano. With pre-season tests in Bahrain looming, Ferrari aims to reclaim the title last won in 2008. Hamilton expresses enthusiasm for his new challenge, while team dynamics appear strong with Fred Vasseur's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 23:14 IST
Ferrari's SF-25: A New Era for Formula One with Hamilton and Leclerc Leading the Charge

In a momentous debut at the Fiorano test track, Ferrari's 2025 Formula One car, the SF-25, was driven for the first time by Charles Leclerc, followed by his new teammate Lewis Hamilton. The new car, an advancement of last year's model, roused excitement among fans and media alike following its livery launch in London.

Ferrari is determined to end a title drought that has lingered since their 2008 Constructors' Championship win. The upcoming Formula One season is predicted to be fiercely competitive. Pre-season testing begins next week in Bahrain, with the season's first race scheduled for March 16 in Australia.

Hamilton, joining Ferrari at 40, described the experience as revitalizing. Emphasizing the team's commitment, he highlighted late nights and a steep learning curve ahead. Team Principal Fred Vasseur maintains optimism, noting the harmonious relationship between drivers as key to Ferrari's success.

