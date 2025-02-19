Left Menu

New Zealand's Strategic Gameplay Secures Victory Over Pakistan

New Zealand defeated Pakistan by 60 runs in the Champions Trophy opener, with pivotal contributions from Will Young and Tom Latham. Pakistan struggled, losing momentum in critical phases and adjusting to Fakhar Zaman's injury. The team's next challenge is a must-win match against India in Dubai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 19-02-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 23:27 IST
New Zealand's Strategic Gameplay Secures Victory Over Pakistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

New Zealand began their Champions Trophy campaign with a commanding 60-run victory over Pakistan, overcoming a shaky start to post an impressive total of 320-5. Key contributions came from opener Will Young and Tom Latham, who anchored the score with crucial centuries.

Pakistan's response was hindered by wayward bowling in the death overs and the untimely injury of Fakhar Zaman. Captain Mohammad Rizwan admitted the team lost momentum, particularly during the crucial phases of the game as they struggled in pursuit of the daunting target.

Despite the defeat, Pakistan aims to regroup quickly as they prepare for a high-stakes encounter against arch-rivals India in Dubai. Meanwhile, New Zealand is set to face Bangladesh in their next match, confident from their strong showing against Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025