New Zealand's Strategic Gameplay Secures Victory Over Pakistan

New Zealand began their Champions Trophy campaign with a commanding 60-run victory over Pakistan, overcoming a shaky start to post an impressive total of 320-5. Key contributions came from opener Will Young and Tom Latham, who anchored the score with crucial centuries.

Pakistan's response was hindered by wayward bowling in the death overs and the untimely injury of Fakhar Zaman. Captain Mohammad Rizwan admitted the team lost momentum, particularly during the crucial phases of the game as they struggled in pursuit of the daunting target.

Despite the defeat, Pakistan aims to regroup quickly as they prepare for a high-stakes encounter against arch-rivals India in Dubai. Meanwhile, New Zealand is set to face Bangladesh in their next match, confident from their strong showing against Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)