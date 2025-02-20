Left Menu

Revving Up for Glory: Lewis Hamilton Joins Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton, driving a Ferrari Formula One car for the first time, expressed confidence in the team's ability to clinch the championship. Enthusiastic about aiming for his eighth title, Hamilton praised Ferrari's team dynamics and shared optimism for the upcoming F1 season starting in March.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 01:12 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 01:12 IST
Revving Up for Glory: Lewis Hamilton Joins Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton, the esteemed Formula One driver, took the wheel of his new Ferrari car for the first time, expressing unwavering confidence in the team's potential to secure the championship.

Joining Ferrari at a pivotal moment, Hamilton aims to clinch his eighth title, emphasizing the passion and calmness within the team.

With the F1 season set to kick off in Australia on March 16, Hamilton is poised and enthusiastic, teaming up with Charles Leclerc as they strive for victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025