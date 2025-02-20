Revving Up for Glory: Lewis Hamilton Joins Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton, the esteemed Formula One driver, took the wheel of his new Ferrari car for the first time, expressing unwavering confidence in the team's potential to secure the championship.

Joining Ferrari at a pivotal moment, Hamilton aims to clinch his eighth title, emphasizing the passion and calmness within the team.

With the F1 season set to kick off in Australia on March 16, Hamilton is poised and enthusiastic, teaming up with Charles Leclerc as they strive for victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)