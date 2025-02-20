Revving Up for Glory: Lewis Hamilton Joins Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton, driving a Ferrari Formula One car for the first time, expressed confidence in the team's ability to clinch the championship. Enthusiastic about aiming for his eighth title, Hamilton praised Ferrari's team dynamics and shared optimism for the upcoming F1 season starting in March.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 01:12 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 01:12 IST
Lewis Hamilton, the esteemed Formula One driver, took the wheel of his new Ferrari car for the first time, expressing unwavering confidence in the team's potential to secure the championship.
Joining Ferrari at a pivotal moment, Hamilton aims to clinch his eighth title, emphasizing the passion and calmness within the team.
With the F1 season set to kick off in Australia on March 16, Hamilton is poised and enthusiastic, teaming up with Charles Leclerc as they strive for victory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
