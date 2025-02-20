Sports Roundup: Big Moves and Surprising Twists

The NFL announced on Wednesday that a regular season game will return to Brazil, marking Sao Paulo as the venue for their opening week of the 2025 campaign. The Los Angeles Chargers will host as the designated home team.

In motor racing, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were seen driving Ferrari's 2025 car for the first time at Fiorano test track, attracting fans eager to see the new SF-25 in action following its livery launch in London.

Lakers' Luka Doncic is cleared for action without restrictions after a calf strain kept him off the court. In basketball, Jrue Holiday of the Celtics and Venus Williams in tennis are eyeing returns, while an NBA All-Star Game format change failed to attract viewers.

(With inputs from agencies.)