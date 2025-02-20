Mbappé's Perfect Hat-Trick Night Boosts Madrid's European Dream

Kylian Mbappé was the hero of the night as Real Madrid clinched a critical victory against Manchester City in the Champions League. With an electrifying hat-trick, Mbappé ensured his club's progression to the round of 16, securing a 6-3 aggregate win.

Mbappé's trio of goals, two in the first half and one in the second, left the home crowd buzzing and elevated him to a unique list with legends like Messi and Ronaldo in the knockout stages. This remarkable feat comes as Real Madrid aims for its record 16th European title.

Mbappé downplayed personal accolades, attributing success to teamwork. He expressed a desire for a local battle with Atletico Madrid over an exhausting trip to Bayer Leverkusen, emphasizing strategic preferences for the next matchups.

(With inputs from agencies.)