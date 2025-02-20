Left Menu

Mbappé's Perfect Hat-Trick Night Boosts Madrid's European Dream

Kylian Mbappé celebrated a 'perfect night' by scoring a hat-trick for Real Madrid against Manchester City, helping them advance to the Champions League round of 16. His performance earned him a place alongside legends like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Mbappé expressed a preference to face Atletico Madrid in the next round.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 20-02-2025 09:13 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 09:13 IST
Mbappé's Perfect Hat-Trick Night Boosts Madrid's European Dream
Kylian Mbappé
  • Country:
  • Spain

Kylian Mbappé was the hero of the night as Real Madrid clinched a critical victory against Manchester City in the Champions League. With an electrifying hat-trick, Mbappé ensured his club's progression to the round of 16, securing a 6-3 aggregate win.

Mbappé's trio of goals, two in the first half and one in the second, left the home crowd buzzing and elevated him to a unique list with legends like Messi and Ronaldo in the knockout stages. This remarkable feat comes as Real Madrid aims for its record 16th European title.

Mbappé downplayed personal accolades, attributing success to teamwork. He expressed a desire for a local battle with Atletico Madrid over an exhausting trip to Bayer Leverkusen, emphasizing strategic preferences for the next matchups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025