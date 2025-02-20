Meg Lanning Leads Delhi Capitals to a Thrilling Victory in WPL 2025

In a decisive performance, the Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals conquered the UP Warriorz with a seven-wicket triumph in the WPL 2025. This victory marks the end of their successful Vadodara leg with two wins and a single defeat, securing their position as formidable contenders in the tournament.

After electing to bowl, the Capitals restricted the Warriorz to 166/7 in the allotted 20 overs. Meg Lanning, scoring a commanding 69 off 49 balls, orchestrated the chase. Integral contributions came from Annabel Sutherland's all-round display and Marizanne Kapp's final-over prowess, solidifying the team's second victory.

Lanning, reflecting on the success, acknowledged areas of potential improvement. She commended Annabel Sutherland for her critical performance, highlighting her two wickets and composed 41* run innings. Additionally, openers Shafali Verma and Lanning forged a rapid 65-run stand, setting the tone early in the match. All eyes now turn to Bengaluru for the next encounter with UP Warriorz.

(With inputs from agencies.)