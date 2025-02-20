India's Hockey Team Battles for Consistency Against Ireland

Captain Harmanpreet Singh of the India's men's hockey team is under pressure as his team struggles with inconsistency and ineffective penalty corner conversions. As they prepare to face Ireland in the FIH Pro League, Singh underscores the significance of these matches in building momentum and collecting crucial points.

The team's recent performances have been lackluster, signaled by their opening 1-3 defeat to Spain and a subsequent 1-4 loss to Germany. Yet, the squad showed potential with a 1-0 victory over the world No.4 side, partly due to Harmanpreet's return from injury. With Ireland, ranked five places lower, next in line, the task ahead remains formidable.

Ireland stands at the bottom of the points table, but Singh warns against complacency. Despite the hosts' historical dominance, India has faced challenges in converting penalty corners into goals. Singh assures fans that the team is focused on improving this critical aspect of their game before Friday's clash.

