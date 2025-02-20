Left Menu

India's Hockey Team Battles for Consistency Against Ireland

Captain Harmanpreet Singh of India's men's hockey team prepares to face Ireland amid struggles with consistency and penalty corner conversions. Despite recent challenges in the FIH Pro League, Singh emphasizes the importance of upcoming matches to build momentum and overcome Ireland's tough resistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubanewar | Updated: 20-02-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 15:24 IST
India's Hockey Team Battles for Consistency Against Ireland
Harmanpreet Singh

Captain Harmanpreet Singh of the India's men's hockey team is under pressure as his team struggles with inconsistency and ineffective penalty corner conversions. As they prepare to face Ireland in the FIH Pro League, Singh underscores the significance of these matches in building momentum and collecting crucial points.

The team's recent performances have been lackluster, signaled by their opening 1-3 defeat to Spain and a subsequent 1-4 loss to Germany. Yet, the squad showed potential with a 1-0 victory over the world No.4 side, partly due to Harmanpreet's return from injury. With Ireland, ranked five places lower, next in line, the task ahead remains formidable.

Ireland stands at the bottom of the points table, but Singh warns against complacency. Despite the hosts' historical dominance, India has faced challenges in converting penalty corners into goals. Singh assures fans that the team is focused on improving this critical aspect of their game before Friday's clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025