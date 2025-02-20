Gritty Partnership Keeps Gujarat in Ranji Final Contention

A determined 72-run unbeaten stand between Jaymeet Patel and Siddharth Desai kept Gujarat poised for a potential Ranji Trophy final appearance after finishing at 429/7 against Kerala's 457.

Jaymeet, who stayed not out at 74, demonstrated notable patience, while Desai supported with an unbeaten 24, as Gujarat trails by just 28 runs, seeking the final after their previous 2016-17 victory.

Kerala's Jalaj Saxena dominated the bowling with a commendable 4/137 in a relentless spell, but Gujarat's duo withstood the pressure to inch closer to their target, maintaining hopes for their first innings lead.

(With inputs from agencies.)