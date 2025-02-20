Left Menu

Gritty Partnership Keeps Gujarat in Ranji Final Contention

A resilient partnership between Jaymeet Patel and Siddharth Desai has positioned Gujarat on the cusp of a Ranji Trophy final, trailing Kerala by just 28 runs. Their disciplined batting countered a strong Kerala bowling attack, with Jaymeet showcasing patience and determination. Kerala's Jalaj Saxena led with a standout bowling performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 20-02-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 18:00 IST
A determined 72-run unbeaten stand between Jaymeet Patel and Siddharth Desai kept Gujarat poised for a potential Ranji Trophy final appearance after finishing at 429/7 against Kerala's 457.

Jaymeet, who stayed not out at 74, demonstrated notable patience, while Desai supported with an unbeaten 24, as Gujarat trails by just 28 runs, seeking the final after their previous 2016-17 victory.

Kerala's Jalaj Saxena dominated the bowling with a commendable 4/137 in a relentless spell, but Gujarat's duo withstood the pressure to inch closer to their target, maintaining hopes for their first innings lead.

