Left Menu

Towhid Hridoy's Ton Rescues Bangladesh After Top-Order Collapse

Towhid Hridoy's century and a resilient partnership with Jaker Ali helped Bangladesh rebound from a dire start against India in their ICC Champions Trophy opener. Despite Mohammed Shami's five-wicket haul, Bangladesh posted a competitive 228, setting India a target of 229 to chase in Dubai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 18:36 IST
Towhid Hridoy's Ton Rescues Bangladesh After Top-Order Collapse
Towhid Hridoy and Jaker Ali. (Photo- ICC X/@ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a thrilling opener of the ICC Champions Trophy against India, Bangladesh managed to post a respectable total of 228, thanks to Towhid Hridoy's century and a critical 154-run partnership with Jaker Ali. Initially reeling at 35/5, Bangladesh's top order collapsed before Hridoy and Jaker came to the rescue.

After winning the toss and opting to bat at Dubai's cricket ground, Bangladesh's early innings were dominated by India's pacer Mohammed Shami, who took five wickets, leaving Bangladesh at a precarious 35/5. Key wickets fell rapidly, with Tanzid Hasan and Mehidy among the early departures, significantly weakening the team's stance.

However, the game took a turn when Hridoy and Jaker partnered to steer Bangladesh to a more competitive score. Their calculated approach, blending singles with occasional boundary hits, laid a sturdy foundation. Hridoy's maiden ODI century was an innings highlight, ensuring Bangladesh crossed the 200-mark before being eventually bowled out. Shami's 5/53 and Harshit's crucial wickets played a significant role in containing Bangladesh's total.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025