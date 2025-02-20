Towhid Hridoy's Ton Rescues Bangladesh After Top-Order Collapse

In a thrilling opener of the ICC Champions Trophy against India, Bangladesh managed to post a respectable total of 228, thanks to Towhid Hridoy's century and a critical 154-run partnership with Jaker Ali. Initially reeling at 35/5, Bangladesh's top order collapsed before Hridoy and Jaker came to the rescue.

After winning the toss and opting to bat at Dubai's cricket ground, Bangladesh's early innings were dominated by India's pacer Mohammed Shami, who took five wickets, leaving Bangladesh at a precarious 35/5. Key wickets fell rapidly, with Tanzid Hasan and Mehidy among the early departures, significantly weakening the team's stance.

However, the game took a turn when Hridoy and Jaker partnered to steer Bangladesh to a more competitive score. Their calculated approach, blending singles with occasional boundary hits, laid a sturdy foundation. Hridoy's maiden ODI century was an innings highlight, ensuring Bangladesh crossed the 200-mark before being eventually bowled out. Shami's 5/53 and Harshit's crucial wickets played a significant role in containing Bangladesh's total.

(With inputs from agencies.)