Simon Easterby: Speculation and Future Possibilities with Wales Rugby

Ireland coach Simon Easterby addresses speculation surrounding his potential future role with the Wales rugby team. While not ruling out future possibilities, Easterby focuses on his current position with Ireland. Reports suggest he may replace Warren Gatland after Gatland's departure amid a streak of losses.
Ireland rugby coach Simon Easterby has addressed the swirling speculation about his potential future appointment with the Welsh rugby team, a position left vacant after Warren Gatland's departure. Easterby, who has strong ties to Wales, did not dismiss the possibility but clarified that his focus remains on his current role with the Irish squad.
With Gatland stepping down following a record 14-game losing streak, speculation has naturally arisen around potential successors, notably Easterby, who is familiar with Welsh rugby through his long-standing career ties. However, the interim head coach has reiterated his commitment to Ireland amid ongoing rumors.
As Cardiff coach Matt Sherratt takes interim charge, Wales seeks a permanent coach ahead of their Japan tour. Easterby maintains dedication to his Irish role, explaining the fluid nature of sports careers while focusing on preparing for their upcoming face-off with Wales. This future speculation has not yet turned into any formal contact.
