Left Menu

Kohli Equals Record for Most ODI Catches, Shami Shines with 200th Wicket

Virat Kohli matched Mohammad Azharuddin's record for most catches by an Indian fielder in ODIs, marking the achievement in a match against Bangladesh. He now shares the top spot and needs one more catch to break the tie. Alongside, Mohammed Shami celebrated taking 200 ODI wickets with a stellar performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 19:59 IST
Kohli Equals Record for Most ODI Catches, Shami Shines with 200th Wicket
Axar Patel (L) and Virat Kohli (R) (Photo: @BCCI/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a remarkable display of fielding prowess, Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli equaled Mohammad Azharuddin's long-standing record for most catches as a fielder in One Day Internationals (ODIs). Kohli matched this milestone during India's Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh, held in Dubai, as he tallied 156 catches, tying Azharuddin's record, though achieving it in 36 fewer games.

Kohli, known for his dexterous fielding, is just one catch away from securing the record exclusively in his name. Meanwhile, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar follows closely on the list with 140 catches, with Rahul Dravid and Suresh Raina further down the line. Kohli's first opportunity for a catch arrived early, as Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto mishit a delivery, enabling Kohli to seize a challenging catch at short cover.

Later, Kohli maintained concentration to secure his second catch in the 43rd over. On the bowling front, Mohammed Shami excelled by clinching his 200th ODI wicket, achieving figures of 5/53 against Bangladesh. His bowling dismantled the opposition, dismissing five key batsmen, and adding another milestone to his career achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025