Kohli Equals Record for Most ODI Catches, Shami Shines with 200th Wicket

In a remarkable display of fielding prowess, Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli equaled Mohammad Azharuddin's long-standing record for most catches as a fielder in One Day Internationals (ODIs). Kohli matched this milestone during India's Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh, held in Dubai, as he tallied 156 catches, tying Azharuddin's record, though achieving it in 36 fewer games.

Kohli, known for his dexterous fielding, is just one catch away from securing the record exclusively in his name. Meanwhile, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar follows closely on the list with 140 catches, with Rahul Dravid and Suresh Raina further down the line. Kohli's first opportunity for a catch arrived early, as Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto mishit a delivery, enabling Kohli to seize a challenging catch at short cover.

Later, Kohli maintained concentration to secure his second catch in the 43rd over. On the bowling front, Mohammed Shami excelled by clinching his 200th ODI wicket, achieving figures of 5/53 against Bangladesh. His bowling dismantled the opposition, dismissing five key batsmen, and adding another milestone to his career achievements.

