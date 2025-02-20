Swiatek Under Pressure: The Toll of a Grueling Tennis Calendar

The relentless pace of the current tennis calendar is placing top players like Iga Swiatek under significant strain. Following her quarter-final exit in Dubai, Swiatek expressed concerns over the tight schedule and the demands it imposes on players needing to perform consistently in back-to-back WTA 1000 events.

This year, Swiatek was unable to secure a Middle East title for the first time in several years, citing the disruptive nature of quick transitions between continents, surfaces, and even ball types. Her exit follows a semi-final run at the Australian Open, leaving little prep time for Middle Eastern tournaments.

Echoing similar sentiments, Aryna Sabalenka, who also struggled in the Middle East, acknowledged the need to reassess her preparation for future tournaments. Swiatek plans to revisit her strategy and work closely with her team to better manage the demanding schedule.

(With inputs from agencies.)