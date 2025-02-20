Left Menu

Swiatek Under Pressure: The Toll of a Grueling Tennis Calendar

Iga Swiatek faced challenges in the Middle East tournaments due to a crammed schedule and extensive travel. The Pole highlighted calendar difficulties after a recent loss, mentioning the need for better preparation. Aryna Sabalenka, also affected, plans to change her preparation strategy.

The relentless pace of the current tennis calendar is placing top players like Iga Swiatek under significant strain. Following her quarter-final exit in Dubai, Swiatek expressed concerns over the tight schedule and the demands it imposes on players needing to perform consistently in back-to-back WTA 1000 events.

This year, Swiatek was unable to secure a Middle East title for the first time in several years, citing the disruptive nature of quick transitions between continents, surfaces, and even ball types. Her exit follows a semi-final run at the Australian Open, leaving little prep time for Middle Eastern tournaments.

Echoing similar sentiments, Aryna Sabalenka, who also struggled in the Middle East, acknowledged the need to reassess her preparation for future tournaments. Swiatek plans to revisit her strategy and work closely with her team to better manage the demanding schedule.

