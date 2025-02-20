Bobby Portis Jr Suspended: 25 Game Ban Shakes Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis Jr has been hit with a suspension, sidelining him for 25 games following a positive test for the banned substance, Tramadol, as announced by the NBA on Thursday.

This suspension begins with the Bucks' matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers. Tramadol, classified as a synthetic opioid pain relief medication, is prohibited due to its potential to enhance physical performance, according to the International Testing Agency.

Portis Jr, who was instrumental in the Bucks' 2021 NBA championship win, expressed remorse in a statement, admitting to consuming an unapproved pain-relief pill. General Manager Jon Horst emphasized the team's support for Portis Jr, looking forward to his eventual return and continued contributions to the Milwaukee community.

(With inputs from agencies.)