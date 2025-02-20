Left Menu

Bobby Portis Jr Suspended: 25 Game Ban Shakes Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis Jr faces a 25-game suspension after testing positive for the banned substance Tramadol. Portis, a key player in the Bucks' 2021 championship team, expressed regret for unknowingly consuming the substance. The team supports him through this period, aiming for growth and resilience.

Updated: 20-02-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 21:57 IST
Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis Jr has been hit with a suspension, sidelining him for 25 games following a positive test for the banned substance, Tramadol, as announced by the NBA on Thursday.

This suspension begins with the Bucks' matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers. Tramadol, classified as a synthetic opioid pain relief medication, is prohibited due to its potential to enhance physical performance, according to the International Testing Agency.

Portis Jr, who was instrumental in the Bucks' 2021 NBA championship win, expressed remorse in a statement, admitting to consuming an unapproved pain-relief pill. General Manager Jon Horst emphasized the team's support for Portis Jr, looking forward to his eventual return and continued contributions to the Milwaukee community.

