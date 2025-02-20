Left Menu

Pakistan Penalized for Slow Over-Rate Against New Zealand

The Pakistan cricket team was fined five percent of their match fee for a slow over-rate in their opening Champions Trophy match against New Zealand. Despite being tournament hosts, they lost the match by 60 runs. Captain Mohammad Rizwan admitted the offense, accepting the penalties under ICC regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 20-02-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 22:23 IST
Pakistan Penalized for Slow Over-Rate Against New Zealand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Pakistan cricket team faced penalties on Thursday, being fined five percent of their match fee for a slow over-rate during their Champions Trophy opener against New Zealand at Karachi's National Stadium.

As hosts and defending champions, Pakistan fell short by 60 runs to the Kiwis in the opening game of Group A. The ICC confirmed that Pakistan was one over short, leading to the fine after time allowances were accounted for. The charges were put forth by on-field umpires Richard Kettleborough and Sharfuddoula, third umpire Joel Wilson, and fourth umpire Alex Wharf, with match referee Andy Pycroft implementing the deduction.

Captain Mohammad Rizwan accepted the penalty without the need for a formal hearing. Pakistan is now preparing to face India in a crucial match in Dubai on Sunday, needing a win to stay in the competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing?

Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing...

 Global
2
Kupiansk Under Siege: Renewed Russian Bombardment Threatens Civilian Lives

Kupiansk Under Siege: Renewed Russian Bombardment Threatens Civilian Lives

 Global
3
Operation Whirlwind: Unraveling Threats in Government Overhaul

Operation Whirlwind: Unraveling Threats in Government Overhaul

 Global
4
Crypto Controversy: The $LIBRA Scandal in Argentina

Crypto Controversy: The $LIBRA Scandal in Argentina

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025