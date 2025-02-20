Pakistan Penalized for Slow Over-Rate Against New Zealand

The Pakistan cricket team faced penalties on Thursday, being fined five percent of their match fee for a slow over-rate during their Champions Trophy opener against New Zealand at Karachi's National Stadium.

As hosts and defending champions, Pakistan fell short by 60 runs to the Kiwis in the opening game of Group A. The ICC confirmed that Pakistan was one over short, leading to the fine after time allowances were accounted for. The charges were put forth by on-field umpires Richard Kettleborough and Sharfuddoula, third umpire Joel Wilson, and fourth umpire Alex Wharf, with match referee Andy Pycroft implementing the deduction.

Captain Mohammad Rizwan accepted the penalty without the need for a formal hearing. Pakistan is now preparing to face India in a crucial match in Dubai on Sunday, needing a win to stay in the competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)