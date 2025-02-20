Pakistan Penalized for Slow Over-Rate Against New Zealand
The Pakistan cricket team was fined five percent of their match fee for a slow over-rate in their opening Champions Trophy match against New Zealand. Despite being tournament hosts, they lost the match by 60 runs. Captain Mohammad Rizwan admitted the offense, accepting the penalties under ICC regulations.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The Pakistan cricket team faced penalties on Thursday, being fined five percent of their match fee for a slow over-rate during their Champions Trophy opener against New Zealand at Karachi's National Stadium.
As hosts and defending champions, Pakistan fell short by 60 runs to the Kiwis in the opening game of Group A. The ICC confirmed that Pakistan was one over short, leading to the fine after time allowances were accounted for. The charges were put forth by on-field umpires Richard Kettleborough and Sharfuddoula, third umpire Joel Wilson, and fourth umpire Alex Wharf, with match referee Andy Pycroft implementing the deduction.
Captain Mohammad Rizwan accepted the penalty without the need for a formal hearing. Pakistan is now preparing to face India in a crucial match in Dubai on Sunday, needing a win to stay in the competition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Malabar Gold & Diamonds to Sparkle in New Zealand with $75 Million Investment
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns
Rachin Ravindra's Recovery and Glenn Phillips' Heroics in New Zealand's Warm-Up Win
Lockie Ferguson's Injury Clouds New Zealand's Champions Trophy Hopes
New Zealand and Pakistan Face Off: Tri-Series Sparks Champions Trophy Preparations