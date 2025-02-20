Left Menu

Rublev Conquers Doha Drama: A Quarterfinal Thriller

Andrey Rublev showcased resilience by overcoming Alex de Minaur in a nail-biting Qatar Open quarterfinal match. Despite wasting a 5-2 lead, Rublev won after saving a match point and converting his eighth. He advances to face Félix Auger-Aliassime, while Daniil Medvedev suffers a setback due to food poisoning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 20-02-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 22:57 IST
Rublev Conquers Doha Drama: A Quarterfinal Thriller
  • Country:
  • Qatar

In an intense Qatar Open quarterfinal, Andrey Rublev displayed remarkable perseverance, overcoming Australia's Alex de Minaur after saving a match point and needing eight of his own to win 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (8). The match, marked by Rublev's squandered 5-2 lead, ultimately tested his mettle and resolve.

Rublev's triumph in Doha sees him advancing to the semifinals for the fourth time, having secured the title in 2020. His next challenge is against Canada's Félix Auger-Aliassime, who progressed when Daniil Medvedev retired from their encounter due to illness after losing the first set.

Medvedev, a Russian player, disclosed he experienced food poisoning, leading him to withdraw. Auger-Aliassime expressed surprise over Medvedev's abrupt departure, though he noted the illness, hoping it's not severe as the tournament continues to unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing?

Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing...

 Global
2
Kupiansk Under Siege: Renewed Russian Bombardment Threatens Civilian Lives

Kupiansk Under Siege: Renewed Russian Bombardment Threatens Civilian Lives

 Global
3
Operation Whirlwind: Unraveling Threats in Government Overhaul

Operation Whirlwind: Unraveling Threats in Government Overhaul

 Global
4
Crypto Controversy: The $LIBRA Scandal in Argentina

Crypto Controversy: The $LIBRA Scandal in Argentina

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025