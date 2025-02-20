Rublev Conquers Doha Drama: A Quarterfinal Thriller

In an intense Qatar Open quarterfinal, Andrey Rublev displayed remarkable perseverance, overcoming Australia's Alex de Minaur after saving a match point and needing eight of his own to win 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (8). The match, marked by Rublev's squandered 5-2 lead, ultimately tested his mettle and resolve.

Rublev's triumph in Doha sees him advancing to the semifinals for the fourth time, having secured the title in 2020. His next challenge is against Canada's Félix Auger-Aliassime, who progressed when Daniil Medvedev retired from their encounter due to illness after losing the first set.

Medvedev, a Russian player, disclosed he experienced food poisoning, leading him to withdraw. Auger-Aliassime expressed surprise over Medvedev's abrupt departure, though he noted the illness, hoping it's not severe as the tournament continues to unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)