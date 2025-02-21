Left Menu

Daniel Dubois Withdraws from Title Defence: Health Concerns Amidst Heavyweight Drama

World heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois has pulled out of his scheduled title defence against Joseph Parker due to illness. Dubois, diagnosed in Saudi Arabia, missed a press conference, leading to his withdrawal. Parker will now face Martin Bakole. Dubois has not disclosed details of his health status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2025 02:46 IST | Created: 21-02-2025 02:46 IST
World heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois has withdrawn from his scheduled title defence against New Zealand's Joseph Parker slated for Saturday, citing illness as the reason. Dubois, 27, currently holds the IBF title and underwent a medical evaluation in Saudi Arabia. His absence from a crucial press conference led to the decision to cancel his participation in the bout.

Joseph Parker expressed his hopes for Dubois' recovery, stating, "If he is ill, I hope he gets well soon and I'm looking forward to Saturday and a great show." With Dubois stepping down, Parker will now face Congolese fighter Martin Bakole, who has been called in as a last-minute replacement.

Dubois rose to prominence in June by defeating Filip Hrgovic for the interim belt and was later upgraded to champion after Oleksandr Usyk vacated the title. Subsequently, he defended his title in September with a knockout victory over Anthony Joshua. Parker, 33, previously held the WBO heavyweight title, which he won in 2016 after defeating Andy Ruiz, and later lost to Joshua in 2018.

(With inputs from agencies.)

