Left Menu

Rift Over Neutral Grounds: Pakistan's Historic Champions Trophy Hosting Amid India's Absence

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi expressed disappointment at India's decision to play their Champions Trophy matches in Dubai instead of Pakistan. Despite gaining ICC hosting rights for the event, Naqvi maintains hope that the tournament will solidify Pakistan's status as a cricketing hub. Security concerns remain a primary reason for India's stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 23-02-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 16:57 IST
Rift Over Neutral Grounds: Pakistan's Historic Champions Trophy Hosting Amid India's Absence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi voiced his dismay over India's choice to play their Champions Trophy matches at a neutral venue rather than in Pakistan, citing security concerns. Naqvi reiterated that the tournament, Pakistan's first ICC event in 29 years, is set to establish a lasting legacy for the sport within the nation.

Despite the setback, Naqvi emphasized the commitment to hosting a world-class event, with collaborations between the PCB, ICC, and BCCI leading to a hybrid model for future events until 2027. The PCB, alongside the Pakistani government, pledged comprehensive measures for Indian team security, hospitality, and logistics, which were not enough to change India's decision.

Naqvi lamented the missed opportunity for Indian players to experience Pakistani hospitality. He underscored the event's significance for Pakistan cricket, highlighting past successes and the country's resolved drive to enhance cricket infrastructure and secure more ICC events in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025