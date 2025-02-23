Rift Over Neutral Grounds: Pakistan's Historic Champions Trophy Hosting Amid India's Absence

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi voiced his dismay over India's choice to play their Champions Trophy matches at a neutral venue rather than in Pakistan, citing security concerns. Naqvi reiterated that the tournament, Pakistan's first ICC event in 29 years, is set to establish a lasting legacy for the sport within the nation.

Despite the setback, Naqvi emphasized the commitment to hosting a world-class event, with collaborations between the PCB, ICC, and BCCI leading to a hybrid model for future events until 2027. The PCB, alongside the Pakistani government, pledged comprehensive measures for Indian team security, hospitality, and logistics, which were not enough to change India's decision.

Naqvi lamented the missed opportunity for Indian players to experience Pakistani hospitality. He underscored the event's significance for Pakistan cricket, highlighting past successes and the country's resolved drive to enhance cricket infrastructure and secure more ICC events in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)