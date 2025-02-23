Cautious Pakistan Reaches Competitive 241 at Champions Trophy

Pakistan managed to set a target of 241 against India, thanks to a half-century by Saud Shakeel and a crucial cameo by Khushdil Shah during the Champions Trophy clash on Sunday.

After a shaky start that saw both Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq depart quickly, Pakistan's innings stabilized with a partnership between Mohammad Rizwan and Shakeel. Yet, they struggled to accelerate as Indian bowlers, especially Kuldeep Yadav, exhibited remarkable accuracy, making it difficult to score freely.

The innings eventually faltered after Rizwan's dismissal, with Shakeel also falling soon after. Despite this, Khushdil's late aggression brought Pakistan to a challenging total in a high-pressure encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)