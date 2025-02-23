Left Menu

Cautious Pakistan Reaches Competitive 241 at Champions Trophy

Pakistan posted a competitive total of 241 in the Champions Trophy against India, with Saud Shakeel scoring a polished fifty. Despite Pakistan's early setbacks, Rizwan and Shakeel steadied the innings. Indian bowlers, led by Kuldeep Yadav, made run-scoring challenging as Pakistan eventually spiraled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 23-02-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 18:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Pakistan managed to set a target of 241 against India, thanks to a half-century by Saud Shakeel and a crucial cameo by Khushdil Shah during the Champions Trophy clash on Sunday.

After a shaky start that saw both Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq depart quickly, Pakistan's innings stabilized with a partnership between Mohammad Rizwan and Shakeel. Yet, they struggled to accelerate as Indian bowlers, especially Kuldeep Yadav, exhibited remarkable accuracy, making it difficult to score freely.

The innings eventually faltered after Rizwan's dismissal, with Shakeel also falling soon after. Despite this, Khushdil's late aggression brought Pakistan to a challenging total in a high-pressure encounter.

Latest News

