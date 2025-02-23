India Clinches Victory Over Pakistan in Thrilling Champions Trophy Clash
India defeated Pakistan by six wickets in a Group A Champions Trophy match held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Pakistan scored 241, with Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan contributing significantly. India achieved the target with ease, thanks to Virat Kohli's unbeaten 100 and Shreyas Iyer's 56.
In a gripping encounter at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, India triumphed over arch-rivals Pakistan by six wickets during a Group A match of the Champions Trophy.
Opting to bat first, Pakistan managed 241 runs, largely due to contributions from Saud Shakeel, who scored 62, and Mohammad Rizwan with 46. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav was instrumental in disrupting Pakistan's innings, taking three crucial wickets for 40 runs.
India, chasing a target of 242, saw a commendable performance from Virat Kohli, who remained unbeaten on 100, and Shreyas Iyer, who added a sturdy 56. The chase was completed with 7.3 overs to spare, marking India's second consecutive victory in the tournament.
