France's Resounding Victory: Antoine Dupont Leads the Charge

France showcased an impressive comeback in the Six Nations, overwhelming Italy with a 73-24 victory. Spearheading this triumph was Captain Antoine Dupont, whose performance was pivotal to the team's success.

The match unfolded with France's try after try, as Dupont and fullback Leo Barre each scored twice, commanding their team's dominance at the Stadio Olimpico.

Italy put up a fight with Tommaso Menoncello scoring early, and Paolo Garbisi adding to the tally. However, it was not enough to overpower the French squad's relentless assault.

(With inputs from agencies.)