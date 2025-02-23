Left Menu

France's Resounding Victory: Antoine Dupont Leads the Charge

Captain Antoine Dupont spearheaded an emphatic win for France against Italy in the Six Nations championship with a score of 73-24. France bounced back from a previous loss, with Dupont and Leo Barre each scoring two tries. Italy's efforts were led by players like Tommaso Menoncello and Paolo Garbisi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 23-02-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 22:24 IST
France's Resounding Victory: Antoine Dupont Leads the Charge
  • Country:
  • Italy

France showcased an impressive comeback in the Six Nations, overwhelming Italy with a 73-24 victory. Spearheading this triumph was Captain Antoine Dupont, whose performance was pivotal to the team's success.

The match unfolded with France's try after try, as Dupont and fullback Leo Barre each scored twice, commanding their team's dominance at the Stadio Olimpico.

Italy put up a fight with Tommaso Menoncello scoring early, and Paolo Garbisi adding to the tally. However, it was not enough to overpower the French squad's relentless assault.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025