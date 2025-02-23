India's Dominant Triumph Over Pakistan in Champions Trophy 2025
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee applauded India's cricket team for their decisive victory against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy. With a remarkable chase spearheaded by Virat Kohli's century, India secured a semifinal spot, showcasing exceptional skill over their rivals in Dubai.
The Indian cricket team triumphed over arch-rival Pakistan in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, securing a place in the semifinals. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her happiness over the victory.
India demonstrated remarkable prowess in Dubai, defeating Pakistan by six wickets. The triumph came as the team chased down a sizable target of 242 with ease, thanks to standout performances by key players.
Virat Kohli scored his 51st ODI century, while Shreyas Iyer's 67-ball 56 and Shubman Gill's quick 46 runs helped India clinch the victory. Notably, they achieved the target with over seven overs remaining, underscoring their dominance in the match.
(With inputs from agencies.)
