Left Menu

Historic Victory: Indian Women's Hockey Stuns Netherlands

The Indian women's hockey team achieved a remarkable victory over the Olympic champions, the Netherlands, with a 2-1 win in a shootout during the FIH Pro League. Each player will receive a cash reward of Rs one lakh, while support staff receive Rs 50,000 each.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-02-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 20:40 IST
Historic Victory: Indian Women's Hockey Stuns Netherlands
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Indian women's hockey team celebrated a landmark victory against the reigning Olympic champions, the Netherlands, in a thrilling FIH Pro League match on Tuesday. The Indian athletes secured a 2-1 triumph in a dramatic shootout, propelling them to the fifth position on the league table.

Hockey India announced cash rewards for all team members, with players receiving Rs one lakh and support staff pocketing Rs 50,000 each for their commendable performance. This incentive is in addition to the existing policy, which awards Rs 50,000 for every win.

The Dutch team initially led 2-0, but the Indian side made a spectacular comeback with goals from Deepika and Baljeet Kaur. Veteran goalkeeper Savita Punia played a pivotal role with four crucial saves, ensuring India's victory. This win gives the team a bonus point, taking their total to 12 points from seven matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025