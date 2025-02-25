Historic Victory: Indian Women's Hockey Stuns Netherlands

The Indian women's hockey team celebrated a landmark victory against the reigning Olympic champions, the Netherlands, in a thrilling FIH Pro League match on Tuesday. The Indian athletes secured a 2-1 triumph in a dramatic shootout, propelling them to the fifth position on the league table.

Hockey India announced cash rewards for all team members, with players receiving Rs one lakh and support staff pocketing Rs 50,000 each for their commendable performance. This incentive is in addition to the existing policy, which awards Rs 50,000 for every win.

The Dutch team initially led 2-0, but the Indian side made a spectacular comeback with goals from Deepika and Baljeet Kaur. Veteran goalkeeper Savita Punia played a pivotal role with four crucial saves, ensuring India's victory. This win gives the team a bonus point, taking their total to 12 points from seven matches.

