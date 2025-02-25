India Edges Out Netherlands in Thrilling FIH Pro League Shootout

The India women's hockey team snatched a thrilling shootout victory against the Netherlands after a gripping 2-2 draw during the FIH Hockey Pro League clash at Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Stadium on Tuesday. Down by two, India staged a remarkable comeback with goals from Deepika and Baljeet Kaur in the third quarter.

Hockey India celebrated the monumental win by announcing cash awards—Rs 1 lakh for each player and Rs 50,000 for each support staff member, adding to the existing victory bonus. The Dutch initially dominated the first quarter with possession and attempts, forcing early saves from India's goalkeeper, Savita.

As the game advanced into the second quarter, Captain Pien Sanders scored for the Netherlands in the 17th minute, and Fay van der Elst widened the lead with a diving finish just before half-time. Nonetheless, a rejuvenated India emerged post-break and leveled the score with goals from Deepika and Baljeet, setting the stage for a tense shootout.

(With inputs from agencies.)