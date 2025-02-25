Left Menu

India Edges Out Netherlands in Thrilling FIH Pro League Shootout

In a dramatic encounter at the FIH Hockey Pro League, the India women's team beat Netherlands 2-1 in a shootout after a 2-2 draw. Despite trailing by two goals, India rallied back in the third quarter. Hockey India announced cash rewards for the victory, marking a significant triumph for the team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 20:44 IST
India Edges Out Netherlands in Thrilling FIH Pro League Shootout
India women's hockey team (Photo: HI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The India women's hockey team snatched a thrilling shootout victory against the Netherlands after a gripping 2-2 draw during the FIH Hockey Pro League clash at Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Stadium on Tuesday. Down by two, India staged a remarkable comeback with goals from Deepika and Baljeet Kaur in the third quarter.

Hockey India celebrated the monumental win by announcing cash awards—Rs 1 lakh for each player and Rs 50,000 for each support staff member, adding to the existing victory bonus. The Dutch initially dominated the first quarter with possession and attempts, forcing early saves from India's goalkeeper, Savita.

As the game advanced into the second quarter, Captain Pien Sanders scored for the Netherlands in the 17th minute, and Fay van der Elst widened the lead with a diving finish just before half-time. Nonetheless, a rejuvenated India emerged post-break and leveled the score with goals from Deepika and Baljeet, setting the stage for a tense shootout.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025