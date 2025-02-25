PV Sindhu's Unwavering Passion: A Beacon for Aspiring Athletes
PV Sindhu emphasizes the importance of hard work and resilience for athletes. Despite facing disappointments and fatigue, maintaining discipline is crucial as success can come unexpectedly. Sindhu continues to fuel her passion for badminton, underscoring that daily dedication over the years leads to excellence at top levels.
India's double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu has underscored the indispensable role of hard work and resilience in achieving athletic success.
Amidst the disappointments and fatigue, discipline remains key, as Sindhu notes the unpredictable moments when everything 'clicks' during competitions.
During the Nasscom Technology and Leadership Forum, she reiterated her passion for badminton and described how consistent dedication and learning, even on challenging days, are vital for reaching the pinnacle of the sport.
