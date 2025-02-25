PV Sindhu's Unwavering Passion: A Beacon for Aspiring Athletes

India's double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu has underscored the indispensable role of hard work and resilience in achieving athletic success.

Amidst the disappointments and fatigue, discipline remains key, as Sindhu notes the unpredictable moments when everything 'clicks' during competitions.

During the Nasscom Technology and Leadership Forum, she reiterated her passion for badminton and described how consistent dedication and learning, even on challenging days, are vital for reaching the pinnacle of the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)