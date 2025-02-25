Left Menu

PV Sindhu's Unwavering Passion: A Beacon for Aspiring Athletes

PV Sindhu emphasizes the importance of hard work and resilience for athletes. Despite facing disappointments and fatigue, maintaining discipline is crucial as success can come unexpectedly. Sindhu continues to fuel her passion for badminton, underscoring that daily dedication over the years leads to excellence at top levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-02-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 21:36 IST
PV Sindhu's Unwavering Passion: A Beacon for Aspiring Athletes
PV Sindhu
  • Country:
  • India

India's double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu has underscored the indispensable role of hard work and resilience in achieving athletic success.

Amidst the disappointments and fatigue, discipline remains key, as Sindhu notes the unpredictable moments when everything 'clicks' during competitions.

During the Nasscom Technology and Leadership Forum, she reiterated her passion for badminton and described how consistent dedication and learning, even on challenging days, are vital for reaching the pinnacle of the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025