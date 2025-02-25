Left Menu

Blatter Urges England to Pursue World Cup 2038 Amid Middle Eastern Influence

Sepp Blatter, former FIFA President, believes England should host the World Cup in 2038, expressing concern over the influence of Middle Eastern nations in football. Despite Saudi Arabia securing the 2034 World Cup, Blatter encourages England to apply for 2038, given its historic contributions since 1966.

Updated: 25-02-2025 22:24 IST
Blatter Urges England to Pursue World Cup 2038 Amid Middle Eastern Influence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter has voiced his support for England to host the 2038 World Cup, citing its longstanding contributions to the sport. This comes after Saudi Arabia secured the 2034 edition in an uncontested bid, which raised questions about the process and the nation's human rights record.

Blatter criticized the increasing influence of Middle Eastern nations on global sports, particularly football, and urged England to pursue the next available opportunity to host the tournament. He noted that despite efforts since 1966, England has yet to secure the World Cup again.

Adding to the debate, Blatter warned against the expanding size of the World Cup, which he fears could dilute its quality. The tournament's growth from 32 to 48 teams, starting with the 2026 event, could potentially undermine spectator experience, he cautioned.

(With inputs from agencies.)

