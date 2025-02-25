Left Menu

Tendulkar Shines in India Masters' Victory Over England

Sachin Tendulkar, showcasing his classic form, scored 34 off 21 balls, leading India Masters to a nine-wicket win over England in the International Masters League. Gurkeerat Singh Mann top-scored with 63, supported by Yuvraj Singh's 27. India's bowlers restricted England to 132, setting up a successful chase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Navimumbai | Updated: 25-02-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 22:42 IST
Tendulkar Shines in India Masters' Victory Over England
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar brought back memories of his prime, scoring an enthralling 34 off 21 balls, to guide India Masters to a decisive nine-wicket victory against England Masters in the International Masters League.

India, tasked with a target of 132, completed their chase in just 11.4 overs, with Gurkeerat Singh Mann leading as top-scorer with an unbeaten 63 off 35 balls. Yuvraj Singh provided solid support with 27 not out from 14 balls.

After winning the toss and choosing to field, Tendulkar's team restricted England to 132 for eight, thanks to notable bowling performances from Dhawal Kulkarni, Abhimanyu Mithun, and Pawan, who collectively dismantled the opposition's batting lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025