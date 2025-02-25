Tendulkar Shines in India Masters' Victory Over England

Sachin Tendulkar brought back memories of his prime, scoring an enthralling 34 off 21 balls, to guide India Masters to a decisive nine-wicket victory against England Masters in the International Masters League.

India, tasked with a target of 132, completed their chase in just 11.4 overs, with Gurkeerat Singh Mann leading as top-scorer with an unbeaten 63 off 35 balls. Yuvraj Singh provided solid support with 27 not out from 14 balls.

After winning the toss and choosing to field, Tendulkar's team restricted England to 132 for eight, thanks to notable bowling performances from Dhawal Kulkarni, Abhimanyu Mithun, and Pawan, who collectively dismantled the opposition's batting lineup.

