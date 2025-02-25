India's Home Advantage in Dubai: A Boost in ICC Champions Trophy

Former England captains Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton have highlighted India's strategic advantage in the ICC Champions Trophy, given all their matches are held in Dubai. The decision stems from India's refusal to play in Pakistan over security issues, leading to a hybrid model where India's fixtures are concentrated at a single venue.

Speaking on Sky Sports, as reported by Wisden, Hussain and Atherton emphasized how minimizing travel allows India to tailor their preparations specifically for Dubai conditions. In contrast, teams like Pakistan, New Zealand, and Bangladesh face logistical challenges, playing across diverse venues including Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi.

This continuity benefits India, with Atherton noting it simplifies team selection and adaptation to Dubai's playing conditions. He referenced India's decision to include multiple spinners in their squad, a move amplifying their advantage on spin-friendly pitches. Hussain echoed these sentiments, pointing out that other teams must adapt to varying conditions while traveling extensively, adding complexity to their tournament campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)