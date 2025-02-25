Left Menu

India Triumphs Over England in Thrilling Pro League Finish

The Indian Men's Hockey Team clinched a vital 2-1 victory against England at the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25 in Bhubaneswar. Harmanpreet Singh's dual goals ensured India's ascendancy to third place, demonstrating tactical brilliance and resilience against a formidable opponent.

25-02-2025
Harmanpreet Singh. (Photo- Hockey India X/@TheHockeyIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a gripping finale at the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25 in Bhubaneswar, the Indian Men's Hockey Team secured a decisive 2-1 victory over England, led by a stellar performance from captain Harmanpreet Singh.

England entered the game on the back of an exciting win but found themselves unable to capitalize on opportunities early on. India's tactical play was evident, though precision in the attack was initially lacking. An impressive display by Abhishek nearly broke the deadlock, but chances went begging, only magnifying the contest's intensity.

Despite being down a man temporarily due to Jugraj Singh's yellow card, India breached England's defenses thanks to Harmanpreet Singh's impressive drag-flick that raised the pitch's decibel levels. England quickly equalized with a penalty stroke, but another high-octane strike from Harmanpreet restored India's advantage, which they preserved with steely defense until the final whistle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

