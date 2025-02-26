Barcelona to Host Historic 2026 Tour de France Team Time-Trial Start

The Tour de France organizers announced that for the first time, the 2026 race will kick off with a team time-trial in Barcelona, Spain. This marks a historic 'Grand Depart' on July 4, 2026, setting the stage with a 19.7-kilometre race.

The innovative stage format, debuting in the 2023 Paris-Nice race, will see the team's time determined by the first rider to cross the finish line, whilst individual times will be recorded based on each rider's performance. The second day's stage will remain in Barcelona, featuring a 178km route from Tarragona.

Barcelona's Mayor, Jaume Collboni, expressed excitement about the city's role in the event, noting it as a 'very special day for Barcelona and Catalonia.' The race last began in Spain in 2023 at Bilbao, with the 2025 edition set to start in Lille, France.

(With inputs from agencies.)