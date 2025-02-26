Left Menu

Arminia Bielefeld's Stunning German Cup Triumph

Third division club Arminia Bielefeld shocked Bundesliga's Werder Bremen with a 2-1 win, advancing to the German Cup semi-finals. Bielefeld eliminated three Bundesliga clubs, including Union Berlin and Freiburg. Despite Bremen's late efforts, Bielefeld held firm. Bayer Leverkusen and VfB Stuttgart also reached the semis, with RB Leipzig facing Wolfsburg next.

Updated: 26-02-2025 03:25 IST
  • Germany

In a thrilling German Cup upset, third division team Arminia Bielefeld triumphed over Bundesliga's Werder Bremen with a 2-1 victory, securing their place in the semi-finals. Bielefeld has now impressively ousted three top-division clubs, having previously defeated Union Berlin and Freiburg.

The crucial moment came when Werder lost possession in their own territory, allowing Marius Woerl to score a stunning goal 35 minutes into the match. A defensive error compounded Werder's challenges as Julian Malatini mishandled a clearance, resulting in an own goal.

Despite Oliver Burke's goal offering a glimmer of hope for Bremen in the 56th minute, Arminia Bielefeld maintained their lead. The match concluded with Werder coming agonizingly close to equalizing, only to hit the crossbar in stoppage time. Meanwhile, fellow semi-finalists Bayer Leverkusen and VfB Stuttgart eagerly await their next opponents as RB Leipzig will battle VfL Wolfsburg for the last semi-final position on Wednesday.

