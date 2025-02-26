Left Menu

Linda Dallmann Leads Germany to Victory over Austria

Linda Dallmann, from Germany, inspired her team to a 4-1 victory against Austria in the Women's Nations League A1, scoring one goal and assisting another after coming off the bench. Norway and France also secured wins in their respective groups, while surprises unfolded in other league matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 03:43 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 03:43 IST
In a compelling display of soccer prowess, Linda Dallmann came off the bench to lead Germany to a dominant 4-1 victory over Austria in the Women's Nations League A1. Dallmann's contribution was pivotal, scoring one goal and assisting another as Germany climbed to the top of their group.

Elsewhere, rivals the Netherlands staged a comeback, securing a 2-1 win against Scotland. Norway, too, celebrated success in Group A2 with a 2-1 triumph over Switzerland, thanks to Elisabeth Terland and Caroline Graham Hansen's crucial strikes.

In Group A4, Sweden and Wales ended in a 1-1 draw, while Denmark outperformed Italy with a 3-1 victory. A surprise came in Group B2 as Slovenia decimated Ireland 4-0, claiming the group lead with two wins.

(With inputs from agencies.)

