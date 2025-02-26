Diana Taurasi: Sky-High Legacy in Women's Basketball

In a historic announcement on Tuesday, six-time Olympic champion Diana Taurasi has declared her retirement from the Women's National Basketball Association, concluding a storied career marked by unprecedented achievements.

Taurasi, the WNBA's all-time leading scorer, has captivated fans worldwide with her agility and competitive spirit, amassing 10,646 career points, making her nearly 3,000 points ahead of any other player in league history. Her retirement marks the end of an era for the Phoenix Mercury, the team that drafted her first overall, after she led the University of Connecticut to three collegiate titles.

Recognized as one of the most formidable players to ever grace the court, Taurasi's 20-year career includes three WNBA championships and 11 All-Star appearances. Her prowess helped elevate the league into a major sports entertainment phenomenon, enhancing its visibility and television ratings. According to WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, Taurasi leaves an indelible legacy that commands global respect. Summing up her journey, Taurasi stated that she feels fulfilled both mentally and physically.

(With inputs from agencies.)