Left Menu

Diana Taurasi: Sky-High Legacy in Women's Basketball

Diana Taurasi, a six-time Olympic champion and the WNBA's all-time leading scorer, has announced her retirement. Over a 20-year career with the Phoenix Mercury, Taurasi emerged as a transformative figure in women's basketball, acclaimed for her competitive spirit and remarkable achievements on both national and international stages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 04:49 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 04:49 IST
Diana Taurasi: Sky-High Legacy in Women's Basketball

In a historic announcement on Tuesday, six-time Olympic champion Diana Taurasi has declared her retirement from the Women's National Basketball Association, concluding a storied career marked by unprecedented achievements.

Taurasi, the WNBA's all-time leading scorer, has captivated fans worldwide with her agility and competitive spirit, amassing 10,646 career points, making her nearly 3,000 points ahead of any other player in league history. Her retirement marks the end of an era for the Phoenix Mercury, the team that drafted her first overall, after she led the University of Connecticut to three collegiate titles.

Recognized as one of the most formidable players to ever grace the court, Taurasi's 20-year career includes three WNBA championships and 11 All-Star appearances. Her prowess helped elevate the league into a major sports entertainment phenomenon, enhancing its visibility and television ratings. According to WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, Taurasi leaves an indelible legacy that commands global respect. Summing up her journey, Taurasi stated that she feels fulfilled both mentally and physically.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025