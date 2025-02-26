Left Menu

A Thrilling See-Saw Battle: Atletico and Barca's Dramatic Draw

In a thrilling Copa del Rey semi-final, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona ended in a 4-4 draw. Despite leading 2-0 initially, Atletico found themselves trailing 4-2 before equalizing in stoppage time. The match, highlighted by strategic plays and relentless determination, sets the stage for an exciting second leg in Madrid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 05:11 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 05:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an electrifying first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final, Atletico Madrid staged a remarkable fightback to draw 4-4 against Barcelona at Camp Nou. From a strong start with two early goals, Atletico saw their lead evaporate as Barcelona scored four times, seeming to secure a comfortable advantage.

Barcelona's Pedri and Pau Cubarsi quickly nullified Atletico's early strikes before Inigo Martinez gave Barca the lead. Although Robert Lewandowski extended the lead to 4-2, Atletico retaliated in the final moments. Marcos Llorente scored in the 84th minute, followed by a dramatic equalizer from Alexander Sorloth in stoppage time.

Atletico's Julian Alvarez expressed pride in their performance despite the nail-biting contest. As both teams prepare for the second leg in Madrid on April 2, fans can expect another action-packed encounter between these European football giants fighting for a spot in the final.

(With inputs from agencies.)

