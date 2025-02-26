A Thrilling See-Saw Battle: Atletico and Barca's Dramatic Draw

In an electrifying first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final, Atletico Madrid staged a remarkable fightback to draw 4-4 against Barcelona at Camp Nou. From a strong start with two early goals, Atletico saw their lead evaporate as Barcelona scored four times, seeming to secure a comfortable advantage.

Barcelona's Pedri and Pau Cubarsi quickly nullified Atletico's early strikes before Inigo Martinez gave Barca the lead. Although Robert Lewandowski extended the lead to 4-2, Atletico retaliated in the final moments. Marcos Llorente scored in the 84th minute, followed by a dramatic equalizer from Alexander Sorloth in stoppage time.

Atletico's Julian Alvarez expressed pride in their performance despite the nail-biting contest. As both teams prepare for the second leg in Madrid on April 2, fans can expect another action-packed encounter between these European football giants fighting for a spot in the final.

(With inputs from agencies.)