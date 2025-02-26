Pakistan Cricket's Dilemma: Fakhar Zaman's ODI Future in Question

The Pakistan Cricket Board has urged seasoned opener Fakhar Zaman to pause any consideration of retiring from One Day International (ODI) cricket. This development arises after reports indicated that Fakhar was contemplating quitting the game format following his exclusion from the Champions Trophy due to injury.

Insiders reveal that Fakhar Zaman, sidelined after suffering an injury against New Zealand, is considering stepping back from the 50-over game to focus on T20 cricket. Sources close to the cricketer cite persistent health and fitness challenges as the primary reasons behind his contemplation.

Fakhar, absent from Test cricket for Pakistan since 2019, is primarily seen as a white-ball specialist. While dealing with a chronic knee problem since 2022, he has been advised by the PCB to fully recover before making any hasty decisions about his ODI career.

