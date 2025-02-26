Left Menu

Pakistan Cricket's Dilemma: Fakhar Zaman's ODI Future in Question

The Pakistan Cricket Board has advised Fakhar Zaman to reconsider his retirement from ODI cricket amid concerns. Fakhar, facing health and fitness issues, is contemplating focusing solely on T20 cricket. PCB suggests he take a break, recover fully, and then decide on his ODI future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 26-02-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 17:05 IST
Pakistan Cricket's Dilemma: Fakhar Zaman's ODI Future in Question
Fakhar Zaman
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board has urged seasoned opener Fakhar Zaman to pause any consideration of retiring from One Day International (ODI) cricket. This development arises after reports indicated that Fakhar was contemplating quitting the game format following his exclusion from the Champions Trophy due to injury.

Insiders reveal that Fakhar Zaman, sidelined after suffering an injury against New Zealand, is considering stepping back from the 50-over game to focus on T20 cricket. Sources close to the cricketer cite persistent health and fitness challenges as the primary reasons behind his contemplation.

Fakhar, absent from Test cricket for Pakistan since 2019, is primarily seen as a white-ball specialist. While dealing with a chronic knee problem since 2022, he has been advised by the PCB to fully recover before making any hasty decisions about his ODI career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025