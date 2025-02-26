Ibrahim Zadran's Spectacular 177 Guides Afghanistan to Strong Total Against England

Afghanistan's opening batsman, Ibrahim Zadran, delivered a stellar performance by scoring 177 runs, marking his highest one-day cricket total. His innings significantly contributed to Afghanistan's massive score of 325 for 7 against England in the Champions Trophy match on Wednesday.

Zadran's innings were pivotal after Afghanistan found themselves in trouble at 37 for 3 by the ninth over. He formed a 103-run partnership with captain Hashmatullah Shahidi, who scored 40 off 67 balls. Zadran further solidified Afghanistan's position with substantial stands alongside Azmatullah Omarzai and Mohammad Nabi.

Despite England's pace bowler Jofra Archer taking three crucial wickets, Afghan batsmen maintained their stronghold. England introduced Jamie Overton to replace injured Brydon Carse, while Afghanistan fielded an unchanged squad. The match showcased Afghanistan's formidable batting depth.

