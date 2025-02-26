Left Menu

Ibrahim Zadran's Masterclass: Afghanistan's Hope in the Champions Trophy

Ibrahim Zadran scored a remarkable 177 runs, leading Afghanistan to 325/7 against England in the Champions Trophy. His partnerships with Shahidi, Omarzai, and Nabi were crucial. Despite early setbacks, Afghanistan's aggressive late innings kept their semifinal hopes alive. England struggled with injuries and a fierce Afghan attack.

Updated: 26-02-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 18:32 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a stunning display of cricket prowess, Ibrahim Zadran hammered an impressive 177 runs, propelling Afghanistan to a commanding total of 325 for seven against England during their must-win Champions Trophy match on Wednesday.

Zadran's explosive innings saw him form crucial partnerships with skipper Hashmathullah Shahidi and Azmatullah Omarzai, delivering significant runs at vital moments. Despite an early collapse induced by Jofra Archer's bowls, Afghanistan managed to recover and dominate the latter half of their innings.

England faced not only Zadran's relentless attack but also injury setbacks with pacer Mark Wood hindered by a knee issue. As the game reaches its climax, Afghanistan holds their semifinal aspirations while England grapples with injuries and pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

