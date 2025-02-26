Thrilling Toss: England vs Afghanistan ICC Champions Trophy Clash

At the ICC Champions Trophy, cricket fans witnessed an exhilarating match between England and Afghanistan held on a Wednesday. The Afghanistan team showcased their batting prowess by setting a high target of 325/7, a performance headlined by Ibrahim Zadran's impressive innings of 177 runs.

England's bowlers worked tirelessly to contain the formidable Afghan batting line-up. Jofra Archer emerged as the pick of the bowlers, claiming three crucial wickets. Despite consistent contributions from Afghanistan's batsmen, England managed to make significant breakthroughs at opportune moments.

The match unfolded with intense competition and skillful displays from both sides, leaving spectators eagerly anticipating the outcome. As Afghanistan put England on the back foot initially, the latter's response promises to keep fans on the edge of their seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)