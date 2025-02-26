Justice Served: Fan Punished for Racial Abuse of Soccer Star

A landmark ruling has been issued by a Spanish court, sentencing a soccer fan to one year in prison alongside a 14-month stadium ban for racially abusing Carlos Akapo, a former Cádiz player.

The incident involved the fan making monkey gestures towards Akapo during a February 2022 league match against Granada, an act captured on camera and later condemned by La Liga. Akapo, currently playing for Amazonas, publicly applauded the verdict as a pivotal moment in the ongoing fight against racism in soccer.

Cádiz CF has expressed support for the decision, emphasizing its commitment to safeguarding the values of integrity and equality both on and off the pitch, crucial to modern society.

(With inputs from agencies.)