Mumbai Indians Opt for Bowling in Women's Premier League Clash

In a critical face-off in the Women's Premier League, Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur decided to bowl first after winning the toss against UP Warriorz on Wednesday.

The Mumbai Indians made a strategic change by introducing seamer Jintimani Kalita into the squad, replacing spinner Parunika Sasodia. Meanwhile, the UP Warriorz retained their previous playing XI.

This eagerly anticipated match features notable players from both sides, with Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz vying for a crucial win in the competition.

