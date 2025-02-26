Mumbai Indians Opt for Bowling in Women's Premier League Clash
In a Women's Premier League match, Mumbai Indians, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, chose to bowl first against UP Warriorz. Mumbai made a strategic change by adding seamer Jintimani Kalita. Both teams showcased competitive line-ups, aiming for a vital victory in the tournament.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-02-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 19:11 IST
In a critical face-off in the Women's Premier League, Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur decided to bowl first after winning the toss against UP Warriorz on Wednesday.
The Mumbai Indians made a strategic change by introducing seamer Jintimani Kalita into the squad, replacing spinner Parunika Sasodia. Meanwhile, the UP Warriorz retained their previous playing XI.
This eagerly anticipated match features notable players from both sides, with Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz vying for a crucial win in the competition.
